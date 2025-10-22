Robotic Spy Octopus Watches As a Once Helpless Coconut Octopus Becomes an Expert in Self-Defense

In a clip from the David Tennant-narrated BBC/PBS series Spy in the Wild, a robotic spy octopus by John Downer Productions, who once provided cover for a real coconut octopus who was seeking shelter, seemingly looked on proudly as the once helpless cephalopod became an expert in self-defense when confronted by a rival.

He’s being watched – A rival coconut octopus. His colour change shows he means business To up the ante he makes himself bigger But the octopus stands his ground,  before firing a salvo of shells. 

After the confrontation, the octopus came back to cuddle with the spy. The two have become good friends since their first encounter.

Spy octopus is still nurturing  its newfound relationship  Their bond has only grown stronger

The Octopuses’ Previous Interaction

Robotic Octopus Helps Octopus Hide From Predators
