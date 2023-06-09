Robotic Octopus Helps Octopus Hide From Predators

A robotic spy octopus by John Downer Productions provided cover for a real coconut octopus who was looking for shelter to hide from predators in a heartwarming clip from the David Tennant-narrated BBC/PBS series Spy in the Wild.

To avoid predators a coconut octopus needs to think quick but with 9 brains that should be easy…and Spy Octopus is at hand to lend a helping tentacle.

The spy cephalopod noticed that the octopus found a hiding place inside a piece of drift bamboo. It provided some protection but not enough to ward off the determined predators. The spy approached with a domed coconut shell that could cover the opening. The octopus appeared to think it through and then carefully accepted the shell.

Like a seasoned thief, he tries to avoid raising suspicion. Being aware of what others could be thinking is a sign of deep intelligence, A perfect fit And just in time!

After the danger was gone, the octopus reached out to the spy in appreciation with a tentacled hug.

As a sign of acceptance he shows his true feelings. This is how he treats his friends.