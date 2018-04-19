People From Around the World Explain How They Can Spot a Person From Their Home Country

In a determinate episode of the Condé Nast Traveler series Many People from Many Countries Say Things, 70 different people from 70 different countries all over the world explain the manner in which they can spot someone who comes from the same country as while traveling or living abroad. These identifiers can include their eyes, hair, their body language, the way they speak, walk, their use of slang and even how much alcohol they drink.

