Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

People From Around the World Explain How They Can Spot a Person From Their Home Country

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Italy Posture Body Language

In a determinate episode of the Condé Nast Traveler series Many People from Many Countries Say Things, 70 different people from 70 different countries all over the world explain the manner in which they can spot someone who comes from the same country as while traveling or living abroad. These identifiers can include their eyes, hair, their body language, the way they speak, walk, their use of slang and even how much alcohol they drink.

In this episode of Many People from Many Countries, 70 people reveal how to tell if someone is from their country … This helpful guide will show you how to know if someone is from France, Russia, Germany, Japan, China, Italy, Spain, and many more countries.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP