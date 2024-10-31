A Fascination Halloween Compilation of Spooky Deep Sea Creatures

In celebration of Halloween, Nautilus Live shared a fascinating compilation of some of the spookiest deep sea animals that have come across their ROV‘s camera during different voyages.

Happy Halloween from Ocean Exploration Trust! In this video, enjoy some “spooky” sights from our deep sea exploration, including octopuses, sponges, corals, eels, whale falls, fossilized skeletons, crustaceans, and creepy-looking geological formations.