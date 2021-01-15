Leonard Nimoy as Spock Makes Surprise Cameo Appearance on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ in 1967

During a very early episode of The Carol Burnett Show in 1967, the titular hostess played “Mrs. Invisible Man”, a young mother whose baby was invisible, just like her husband. The drugstore then delivered a tonic to make the infant visible, her husband insisted on trying it out first. When it proved successful, her husband walked out of the bedroom and revealed himself to be Spock (Leonard Nimoy) from the original Star Trek series.

The most absurd we ever saw Spock was in this 1967 cameo on The Carol Burnett Show!