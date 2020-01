Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Talented wildlife photographer David Weiller (previously) has captured absolutely hypnotic footage of a rather bucolic bright green and yellow spiny devil katydid who stared intently into the camera with intense pink eyes under a thorny orange crown.

This Spiny Devil Katydid has powerful black-tipped mandibles and it can use its spiny limbs as a ‘casting net’ to capture other katydids, moths, caterpillars, snails and even small frogs.

