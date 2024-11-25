‘Spider-Man 2’ Narrated in the Distinctive Style of ‘Thomas and Friends’

Hat-Loving Gamer created a vivid CGI animation that seamlessly mashed together the plot of Spider-Man 2 with the distinctive narration by Mark Moraghan, who provides the voice for Thomas the Tank Engine on the iconic children’s show Thomas and Friends.

‘With Great Confusion, comes Great Delay’… here’s Spider-Man in the style of Thomas the Tank Engine.

Hat-Loving Gamer also provided a version without narration to encourage fan dubs.

Thanks Chip Beale!