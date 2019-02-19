Spider-Ham Refuses to Let a Mad Scientist Ruin His Meal in an ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Blu-Ray Bonus Short

In a bonus short for the release of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse on Blu-ray (March 19, 2019) and digital (February 26, 2019), Spider-Ham (Peter Porker), hilariously voiced by John Mulaney, was in the midst of enjoying an all-beef hot dog, when he wound up in the nefarious clutches of a mad lobster scientist. The porcine superhero ultimately emerged victoriously and ready to feast.

It’s coming… #SpiderVerse in your home. Digital 2/26 & BluRay 3/19, featuring a Kingpin-sized ton of extras like a Spider-Ham short and more! Oh and it’s still in cinemas! pic.twitter.com/el4YGgxGWM — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) February 18, 2019