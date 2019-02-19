Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Spider-Ham Refuses to Let a Mad Scientist Ruin His Meal in an ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Blu-Ray Bonus Short

by at on

In a bonus short for the release of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse on Blu-ray (March 19, 2019) and digital (February 26, 2019), Spider-Ham (Peter Porker), hilariously voiced by John Mulaney, was in the midst of enjoying an all-beef hot dog, when he wound up in the nefarious clutches of a mad lobster scientist. The porcine superhero ultimately emerged victoriously and ready to feast.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved