Special Forces Push-Ups Plank Challenge TikTok Filter

This is one of the best Tiktok filters I’ve seen to date and an interesting & simple way to show interactive AR working now, not in some crazy future world.



Do a push-up, move the on-screen runner by going up and down, see how long you can go for.



Pretty brilliant. pic.twitter.com/3krpJBksO3 — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) March 22, 2023

The Special Forces Challenge is an augmented reality TikTok filter that’s challenging viewers to strengthen their cores by doing a pushup plank at varying levels, according to the on-screen runner, for as long as they can. As the challenge proceeds, images of military men appear with voices that encourage, cajole, and even insult the participants as they attempt to stay aloft for as long as they can.

It’s harder than it looks. Dancer Mikhaila Murphy did the challenge, hoping to get to one star.

Here’s Murphy’s original video.

The online challenge seems to be related to the Fox reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.