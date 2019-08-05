Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Compassionate Man Creates a Special Cart for His Beloved 13 Year Old Dog Who Has Arthritis

by at on

Noticing that his beloved 13-year old dog Kaylee was having great difficulty time walking due to the ravages of arthritis, a really compassionate man created a simple, but effective cart that allows her to still get around the house. The man’s daughter Sara proudly shared a video of her dad’s work and Kaylee’s happily wagging tail.

so my 13 year old dog has arthritis in her back legs and has a hard time walking, so here’s what my dad made for her so she can get around the house comfortably.

via Neatorama





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved