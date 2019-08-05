A Compassionate Man Creates a Special Cart for His Beloved 13 Year Old Dog Who Has Arthritis

so my 13 year old dog has arthritis in her back legs and has a hard time walking, so here’s what my dad made for her so she can get around the house comfortably #queenforlife pic.twitter.com/EBSvc3Yn7z — ????? (@SM0RRiS4) July 28, 2019

Noticing that his beloved 13-year old dog Kaylee was having great difficulty time walking due to the ravages of arthritis, a really compassionate man created a simple, but effective cart that allows her to still get around the house. The man’s daughter Sara proudly shared a video of her dad’s work and Kaylee’s happily wagging tail.

via Neatorama