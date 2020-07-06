A Brilliant But Appropriately Anxiety-Inducing Animated Video for The Sparks Song ‘The Existential Threat’

Cyriak Harris, the creative mind behind many wonderful surreral short films, created a brilliant but appropriately anxiety-inducing animated music video for the song “The Existential Threat” by the Los Angeles band Sparks, from their album “A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip”.

The existential threat that I always feel

Nothing’s happened yet today and yet I have to feel

Danger near, danger here

Nowhere to escape to and nobody there to hear as I now

Scream in fear, scream in fear

The existential threat is drawing very, very near and they all

Look away, look away

Can’t they see the existential threat is on its way.