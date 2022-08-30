‘South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert’ on YouTube

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, which took place at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on August 13, 2022, is now available to watch in its entirety for free on YouTube.
South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert features co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone taking the stage to perform songs from the show’s 25-year history.
The show, which was hosted by South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, featured such artists as Primus and Rush (Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson) along with Ween and others.
South Park the 25th Anniversary Concert with Trey Parker and Matt Stone
Primus: Les Claypool, Larry LaLonde, Tim “Herb” Alexander
Ween: Aaron Freeman, Mickey Melchiondo, Glenn McClelland, Claude Coleman Jr., Dave Dreiwitz
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush
Lead Guitar: Bruce Howell
Music Directors: Bekon and Dash Hammerstein
Background Vocals: Joanne Javieh Coudriet, Gabriela Hankins, Ashley Moniz, Natalie Wachen Nyema, Jordan Powers, Carly Thomas Smith Mr. Slave: John A. Hansen, Jr. Tap Dancer: Graham Bowen
Catatafish: Stan Sawicki Sparrow Prince: Kurt Nickels Frog King: McKenzie Marshall