Primus Performs ‘South Park’ Theme With Trey Parker and Matt Stone at Show’s 25th Anniversary Concert

During South Park, The 25th Anniversary Concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, the inimitable Les Claypool of Primus performed a live version of the show‘s distinctive theme song with co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert will feature co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone taking the stage to perform songs from the show’s 25-year history. They’ll also be joined by Primus, Ween, and other special guests.

Here’s the original version of the theme.

Later Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush joined the concert, first as animated versions of themselves and then live on stage, where they performed their iconic 1977 song “Closer to the Heart”. Claypool doubled up the bass while Stone, along with Primus drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander kept the beat. The song was played fairly straightforwardly, but the lyrics were changed to “closer to South Park” towards the end. This changeup amused Lee a great deal.

Trying out these new South Park lyrics was def. crackin’ me up!