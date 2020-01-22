‘The Sound of Silence’ Mirrored Into Negative Harmony

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Musician Steve Cruickshank has transposed the classic Simon and Garfunkel song “Sound of Silence” into its negative harmony mirror, making the D Minor song sound even sadder than it actually is.

Cruickshank also mirrored the Depeche Mode song “Enjoy the Silence” (Am), the Internet’s favorite song aka “Africa” by Toto (A Major) and the iconic Louis Armstrong song “What a Wonderful World” (F Major) with their respective negative harmonies.

Music Theory for Guitar provides an excellent explanation of negative harmony in very understandable terms.

