A Haunting Cover of ‘The Sound of Silence’ Performed on the Brightly Colored Strings of a Vivid Blue Bass

German musician¬†Tommy Lee Depp¬†arranged and performed a gorgeous, haunting cover of the classic Simon and Garfunkel song “The Sound of Silence” on the brightly colored strings of his vivid blue bass.

‘The Sound Of Silence’ sounds HAUNTING on Bass

Depp had previously covered this song using neon green strings.