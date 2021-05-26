Laughing Squid

Man Adorably Compares the Sound of His Pet Goose’s Feet As She Runs Across Different Surfaces

When artist Caleb Kraft introduced his pet gosling Lucy in April 2021, he spent a great deal of time bonding with her so that she wouldn’t be mean to him and other humans. Since that time, Lucy has followed Kraft everywhere he goes. Noticing that Lucy’s little “flipper flopper feet” make wonderful slapping sounds upon the ground when she runs, he decided to demonstrate the difference between different types of surfaces such as concrete, tile, hardwood, concrete, and deck material.

Probably the most important thing you’ll see all day.

Here’s Lucy’s introduction to the world.


