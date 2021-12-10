Renowned New York City Sommelier Explains the Importance of Using the Right Glass to Best Enjoy Wine

Renowned New York City sommelier André Hueston Mack explained the importance of using the right glass for best enjoying different wines. He further clarified how the shape enhances the experience and which wines belong to which glasses.

Wine glasses change your perception and how you experience drinking wine. And there’s certain things that that glass should have, to lend to a great wine-drinking experience.

