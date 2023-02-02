A Wintry Acoustic Cover of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ on Guitar With Attachable Reverse Slide

Talented musician Luca Stricagnoli performed a wintry fingerstyle cover of the Israel Kamakakawiwo’ole interpretation of the iconic Wizard of Oz ballad “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” on acoustic guitar with an attachable “reverse slide” that was designed by Italian luthier Davide Serracini.

I would have loved to play this tune on a beach in Hawaii, but at the time of the video it was a very cold winter day. Lucky for us, in the morning it started snowing and within a few hours everything was white and beautiful,