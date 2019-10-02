Solving the Riddle of the Secret Sauce

In a mysterious TED-Ed lesson animated by Artrake Studios, riddler Alex Gendler invites viewers to to take on the role as a highly trained spy learn the location of a competitor’s secret sauce.

A separate party of thieves who are also seeking the location of the sauce, kidnaps the chef and asks him a series of questions. You, as the spy, must deduce the locker number from the chef’s responses while perched in the shadows above the interrogation.

One of the top chefs from Pasta Palace has been kidnapped by operatives from Burger Bazaar hoping to learn the location of their secret sauce recipe. Little do they know that a third party— Sausage Saloon— has sent you, their top spy, to take advantage of the situation. Can you figure out the location of the secret recipe and steal it for yourself?

This riddle is adapted from the book Puzzles for Pleasure, by E.R. Emmet.