Italian Athlete Solves Rubik’s Cube While Doing a One-Handed Handstand

Italian World Memory champion Andrea Muzii showcased his impressive athletic and mental acuity by solving a Rubik’s Cube while doing a one-handed handstand. This incredible feat is part of Muzii’s belief in multi-tasking.

Muzii has also solved these puzzles while doing pushups and riding blindfolded on a bicycle.