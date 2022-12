Ephemeral Beauty of Soap Bubbles Frozen in Real Time

Photographer Jens Heidler of Another Perspective stood out in the wintry cold to capture the ephemeral beauty of soap bubbles freezing in real time. This two-minute piece was made up of hundreds of images and images taken over three chilly days.

Frozen Soab Bubble in EXTREME high Details. I took tons of macro images and videos to convert hundreds of videos into this 2 minutes of macro art.