‘Sneature’, A Biodegradable Shoe Made From Mycelium, Natural Rubber and Combed Dog Hair

For her diploma thesis at the Institute for Materialdesign, German designer Emilie Burfeind created a fully biodegradable shoe she calls the “Sneature”, a combination of “sneaker” and “nature”. The Sneature is made from organic products such as mycelium and natural rubber. The membrane of the shoe was created using 3D knitting of threads made from combed dog hair (Chiengora).

Sneature is a design framework of a sustainable sneaker. The use of biomaterials in combination with additive manufacturing methods enable individual adaptation to the user and decentralized production.

via This Is Why I’m Broke