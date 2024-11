Drummer Creates Unique Sounds by Combining His Snare Drum With Random Items

Drummer Arthur Dubois conducts wonderful sound experiments combining his snare drum with random items, some musical and some not, that get him unique results. Dubois has filled his snare with LEGO bricks, played a squeezable pig, created a Light Saber sound, and played a bowl of water like a violin, all while keeping a rock steady beat.

I put LEGOS in my snare!