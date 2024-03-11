‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Performed in Classical Latin

Vocalist Ja Khole Thaisii of The Miracle Aligner collaborated with bardcore musician Stantough to perform the scornful Nirvana song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in classical Latin. While some of the tenses had to be changed, the Latin lyrics were very close to the band’s original English.

R.I.P Kurtus Cobaenus. This was a really fun one to do…Big thanks to Stantough for providing me with the Instrumentals

Smells Like Teen Spirit Latin

The Pair Have Collaborated on Other Latin Covers

Songs include “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day and “In the End” by Linkin Park

via Open Culture

