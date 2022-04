Multi-instrumentalist Evan Sherman of the band Bloomill quite amusingly reimagined the ubiquitous Smash Mouth song “All-Star” in the distinctive style of the pop-punk band Blink-182. Sherman stated that he was inspired by Alex Melton to try his hand at a Blink-182 adaptation.

No one can out-do Alex Melton in his Blink inspired covers, but he definitely inspired me to have to some fun and try one of my own.