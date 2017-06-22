Smartduvet Breeze, A Cleverly Designed Dual Zone Climate-Controlled Self-Making Bed

The Smartduvet Breeze is an a uniquely designed, lightweight sheet grid insert that is placed in between a duvet and duvet cover that not only supplies an extremely efficient self-making feature, but also offers climate control over each half of the bed. The temperature and bed-making features are controlled with a small box that fits under the bed and adjusted with a proprietary smartphone app. The company is based in Montreal, Canada and is raising funds through Indiegogo through mid-July 2017 in order to bring this clever invention to the international market.

images via Smartduvet Breeze

via TheNextWeb