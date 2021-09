Farmer Mounts a Small Camera on His Runner Ducks to See What the World Looks From Their Perspective

Morgan Gold, the owner of Gold Shaw Farm in Northern Vermont amusingly mounted his smallest camera onto his “crazy” runner ducks in order to see what the world looks like from their perspective. As indicated by their name, the ducks had a grand old time running around the farm.

POV: You’re part of a flock of runner ducks on our Vermont farm.

Gold also did the same to his beloved rooster Alexander Hamilton with hilarious results.

via Everlasting Blort