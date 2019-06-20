Stunning Ultra Slow-Motion Footage of SpaceX Rocket Launches Captured by Autonomous Cameras

Photographers Ryan Chylinski and MaryLiz Bender have captured absolutely stunning ultra-slow-motion footage of SpaceX rocket launchs over the last year. The couple used autonomous ultra-high speed cameras that were placed upon the launch pad itself to capture this amazing footage which is part of a longer film that includes from other space programs.

We place autonomous ultra-high speed video cameras at the launchpads of SpaceX, NASA, and ULA. These are cameras we position well ahead of the liftoff, design to survive the elements and, since no humans can be anywhere near the rockets, trigger without any interaction. The results are stunning.

Both Chylinski and Bender are also raising money through Kickstarter to fund this film and accompanying AR book entitled “Guidance Internal: Lessons from Astronauts”.

Come with us on a stunning journey to the forefront of space exploration: to rocket launchpads, to intimate interviews with astronauts, scientists and to transformative experiences designed by inspired artists.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips