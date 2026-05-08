Instrument Restorer Transforms an Unwanted Bass Drum Into an Upright Bass Guitar

Instrument restorer Not a Luthier, showed how he turned an unwanted bass drum into an upright acoustic bass guitar that actually sounds really good and plays really well.

This is SO DUMB!! (Bass drum Bass)

He shared every step of the transformation, noting that although he did not have high expectations for this experiment, he was quite pleased with the results.

Y’all, I really didn’t think this stupid idea was going to work, let alone sound so damn good! I might have to go into production on these bass drum double basses!

via The Awesomer