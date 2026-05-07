The Vatican’s Swiss Guard Performs Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ to Honor the First American Pope

During a swearing-in ceremony for 28 new Papal recruits in Vatican City, the musicians of the Swiss Guard surprised everyone with a swingy rendition of the classic Neil Diamond song “Sweet Caroline”. This song was specifically chosen to celebrate Pope Leo XIV, the first Pope from the United States.

The Swiss Guard band surprised everyone at the end of the swearing-in ceremony by performing the well-known American song “Sweet Caroline” in honor of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope. There were 28 new recruits who joined the small papal army this May.

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Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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