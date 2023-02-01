Slinky Expert Turns the Classic Toy Into Vivid Art Form

Wired Obsessed spoke with “Slinky Josh” Jacobs, a Slinky expert who uses a vivid Hyperspring to perform a variety of masterful tricks. During the interview, Jacobs talked about how he got into Slinky manipulation, his love for the toy and how he’s turned it into an art form. He also demonstrated some of the tricks he’s learned over the years.

Josh Jacobs has taken a childhood toy and turned it into a visually stunning art form. Slinky manipulation is a fairly new practice, starting around 2010. Josh got into “slinking” eight years ago when watching an incredible Chinese performer do things he never thought possible with a slinky. Now, Josh is one of the best slinky manipulators in the world.