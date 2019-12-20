Laughing Squid

Five Classically Trained Siblings Perform a Lively Cover of ‘Sleigh Ride’ on Five Arranged Steinway Pianos

Classically trained siblings The 5 Browns performed a lively version of the Christmas classic “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson as arranged by pianist Greg Anderson on five Steinway pianos. These pianos were strategically arranged in the room so that the siblings could see each other while playing. The pianos also fit perfectly together as if they were interlocked.

Steinway Artists The 5 Browns are five sibling pianists — Deondra, Desirae, Gregory, Melody and Ryan — who are also five Julliard-trained pianists. Here, they perform an enchanting five-piano version of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” wondrously arranged by Steinway Artist Greg Anderson, at the New York Steinway Factory.

