Five Classically Trained Siblings Perform a Lively Cover of ‘Sleigh Ride’ on Five Arranged Steinway Pianos

Classically trained siblings The 5 Browns performed a lively version of the Christmas classic “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson as arranged by pianist Greg Anderson on five Steinway pianos. These pianos were strategically arranged in the room so that the siblings could see each other while playing. The pianos also fit perfectly together as if they were interlocked.