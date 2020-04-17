Slagwerk-101, A Modular Semi-Acoustic, Mechanical Percussion Machine for Use With MIDI Backtracks

Swedish artist and craftsman Love Hulten (previously) has created the Slagwerk-101, a brilliant mechanical percussion machine that seamlessly integrates with synchronized MIDI backtracks. These MIDI-generated tones trigger the various mounted drumsticks for customized performance.

Slagwerk-101 is an audiovisual sculpture and a visual element for the stage, based on percussion instruments. A conceptual semi-acoustic drum machine built around mechanics, used with synchronized backtracks. Like any modern drum machine, it allows users to program their own rhythms and beats. Via custom-built controller boards, MIDI signals are converted and sent to an array of electromagnetic solenoids, in real-time. Drumsticks are then mounted onto these solenoids, extending the stroke. When triggered by MIDI, the drumstick collide with the acoustic instrument.

Additionally, the machine is completely modular and can be arranged in a variety of different ways.

As stages vary in size, so does Slagwerk-101. For cramped stages, the cubes could be stacked vertically, like a monolith choir. For larger spaces, the cubes may be spread out in order to claim the stage, placed separated from each other like sole pieces. Slagwerk-101 consists of eight segments: – Bass drum

– Tom

– Snare

– Hi-hat

– Crash cymbal

– Cowbell / tambourine

– Clap

– Main controller unit

