Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Cleverly Designed Skylight That Turns Into a Balcony

by at on

Roof Window That Turns Into a Balcony

French glazier Alexis Brisacier of Entreprise Brisacier shared a video demonstrating the mechanism behind the VELUX CABRIO, a custom installed skylight that quickly and easily turns into a balcony in just a few steps. Once the balcony is closed, the window sits perfectly flush with the roof.

The VELUX CABRIO balcony opens in seconds to give your loft space a place in the sun. The innovative balcony adds air, light and a great view to your home.Enjoy a balcony instantly…Bring the outside in – let in more natural daylight and fresh air…Roof window or balcony – your choice – the top half opens like a traditional roof window

Brisacier has also posted other videos showing the same window balcony transformation from different perspectives.

In 2017, redditor Damin Drexil somewhat humorously re-edited the video to show the window crashing down on the poor man’s head after he’s turned it into a balcony.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP