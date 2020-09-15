Skydivers Create a Stunning Light Show Wearing LEDs and Pyrotechnics Shooting Out of Their Feet

Highly skilled skydivers at Skydive Spaceland Houston in Rosharon, Texas created an absolutely stunning nighttime light show using strung LEDs and fireworks that appeared to shoot out of their feet. Once the plane reached over 14,000 feet, the divers lept out into the night, setting the sky ablaze with their trailing pyrotechnic work on a warm night in June.

As they exited the plane at 14,500ft the skydivers lit up the sky in an impressive light show with over 300ft tall towers of sparks trailing behind them.

The group also performed a stunning light show in March 2020.