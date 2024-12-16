A Shiny Skull Aerator That Vomits Wine Into Your Glass

The Anvy Luna Store is selling a very shiny aerator that’s shaped like a human skull with an open mouth that makes it look like it’s vomiting wine into your glass when pouring. The aerator is made of zinc alloy and fits snugly onto most bottles with a rubber stopper.

The bottle pourers for alcohol is sturdy in structure, made of high quality zinc alloy, durable and corrosion resistant, reusable, safe and environmental friendly. ..The rubber stopper is tapered and ribbed to fit into almost any wine or liquor bottle, such as red wine, white wine, whiskey, champagne, soda, sparkling wine, and beer. This is a hollowed out skull. Hand wash and air dry is recommended.

This aerator also comes in gold and in black. They also have a wolf head, a reindeer head, and a dragon head for those who prefer something different.

Got this very good wine aerator that makes it look like a little skeleton is barfing blood into your glass, because I am a classy adult — Rob Sheridan (@rob-sheridan.com) 2024-12-04T05:08:03.682Z

via Rob Sheridan