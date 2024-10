A Tiny Finch Rides a Tiny Skateboard Down Tiny Ramps

A tiny black cheek zebra finch named Mamé loves to climb aboard her tiny skateboard and ride down tiny ramps that her human Viola sets up for her. Sometimes Mamé will conquer two separate ramps on two separate skateboards, one right after the other. Other times, there will be a treat waiting for her at the bottom of the ramp.

Drive through snack time.