Mechanical engineer turned VFX expert Wren Weichman of Corridor Digital visually explains the relative size of Star Wars planets and spaceships by spatially comparing them to more familiar locations.

We never get to see any Star Wars spaceships in any sort of physical context because they’re always next to like planets or in outer space or next to arbitrary sci-fi cities. It got me wondering what they would look like if I put them in places you’re familiar with…