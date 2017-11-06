Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Six Words Fresh Off the Boat, A Powerful Six Word Compilation About Cultural Identity and Immigration

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Fresh-Off-The-Boat-Cover-3D-Header

At the end of 2016, Larry Smith, the creator of Six Word Memoirs and friend of Laughing Squid, partnered with the ABC television show Fresh Off the Boat to put out a call for six word stories about how a nation of immigrants came to the United States. The call received well over one million powerful responses, many of which were compiled and put into the book Six Words Fresh Off the Boat:Stories of Immigration, Identity, and Coming to America.

This timely and unique crowd-sourced book of immigration stories — each told in six words — captures hundreds of memoirs on the experience from across America, spanning cultures and generations, to paint a powerful portrait of who we are as a country, and where we came from.

A post shared by Angelica Lai (@punsonaplate) on

Freshofftheboat

A post shared by Shinyi Jeng ? (@shinyijeng) on

Got on Wrong Train

Disclosure: My “Fresh Off the Boat Six Word Memoir” is also included in the book.

HRLori FOTB

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy