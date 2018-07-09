Scottish Editor Tests Siri, Alexa and Google Voice Assistant to See Which Understands His Accent

In June 2018, we wrote about a frustrated Scottish woman who had quite the time trying to get the voice assistant Alexa to understand what she was saying. In March 2018, Scottish CNET editor Mark Serrels tried out three different popular voice assistants including Siri, Alexa and Google to see which one would understand his purposely thick brogue. Serrels found that it was essentially hit or miss with each, but Google was the most responsive.
Are Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant up to the challenge of an extremely Scottish accent? Only one way to find out…