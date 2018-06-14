A Frustrated Scottish Woman Argues With an Amazon Alexa That Can’t Understand Her Accent

You just hate Scottish people, ya cow!

A woman with a beautiful Scottish brogue became very frustrated with her Amazon Echo when she requested to hear the 1979 song “Something’s Cooking in the Kitchen” by Irish singer Dana and Alexa replied “I can’t find ‘Something’s Cooking in the Kitchen’ with Donna on Spotify”. After several tries and some colorful names for the device, the woman decided to ask in a Cockney accent (of sorts) and Alexa immediately responded with the song.