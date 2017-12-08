Sir Toby Toblerone, A Beautiful White Cat Who Lives a Charmed Life Despite Not Being Able to Walk

My name is Toby and I am a disabled cat who can’t walk but I have a fantastic home and life and want to share my adventures with you. I was rescued by a local charity after being found in someone’s garden unable to walk. I was lucky and found a foster home, but this has now become my permanent home and I have a great life. No one really knows why I can’t walk but I’m not in pain and I have a full and active life and get to go to a lot of new places.

