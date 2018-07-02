A Loopy Simon’s Kitten Explains the Snipping Process of Neutering to a Woozy Simon’s Cat

The illustrated version of Simon Tofield, while sometimes hapless and bothered, takes very good care of his cats by ensuring they are well fed, happy, healthy and are spayed/neutered when they are of proper age. Simon’s Kitten became that proper age and promptly went for the procedure. When they came home, the kitten took a bit of time exiting the carrier due to the drugs that the vet gave to him. Once out, however, the loopy kitten the explained the snipping process to a rather woozy Simon’s Cat, who passed out at the thought of such a thing.
An unprepared cat learns what ‘The Snip’ means. Neutering a Spaying is an important part of responsible pet ownership.
NEW FILM – 'The Snip' ? ??
Go to the vet they said, it will be fun they said… pic.twitter.com/GR1l3756ax
