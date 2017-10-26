Laughing Squid

Off to the Vet, Simon’s Cat Pays an Unwilling Visit to the Doctor in His Very First 12 Minute Color Film

Simon's Cat Off to the Vet

In 2014, we wrote about Simon Toland and his fundraising efforts to make an 12-minute color animation entitled “Off to the Vet“, which comically tells the story about getting an unwilling Simon’s Cat in to see the doctor. After three years of production and winning awards at film festivals, the finished video is now available to watch on YouTube. Toland has also put the story into a full-color book available for purchase.

After an unfortunate encounter in the garden, Simon’s Cat goes to great lengths to avoid an imminent visit to the vet. As always, the question remains – will his long-suffering owner Simon step up to the challenge? …‘Simon’s Cat: Off to the Vet’ has screened at multiple film festivals around the world and was awarded The McLaren Award for Best British Animation at the Edinburgh International Film Festival 2016.

Simon's Cat During Vet

Simons Cat After the Vet


