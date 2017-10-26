Off to the Vet, Simon’s Cat Pays an Unwilling Visit to the Doctor in His Very First 12 Minute Color Film

After an unfortunate encounter in the garden, Simon’s Cat goes to great lengths to avoid an imminent visit to the vet. As always, the question remains – will his long-suffering owner Simon step up to the challenge? …‘Simon’s Cat: Off to the Vet’ has screened at multiple film festivals around the world and was awarded The McLaren Award for Best British Animation at the Edinburgh International Film Festival 2016.

