For the longest time, Simon’s Cat has been the cheeky bane of Simon’s existence , destroying the house in any and every way possible whether in the name of food or just a bit of feline “ Crazy Time “. Now that Simon’s kitten is an ingrained part of the household, Simon’s Cat often gets a taste of his own medicine on a regular basis, particularly when the little one decides to have a little crazy time too .

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!