What do cats think of us? A handy guide to the inner workings of a cat’s mind…?

The very mischievous, ever-hungry and rather cunning Simon’s Cat hilariously put together a helpful animated guide to understanding the odd behaviors of a pet human . By citing such quirks as self-involvement, lack of sharing, wastefulness, keeping secrets and a fear of spiders, Simon’s Cat tacitly notes that his human is very high maintenance.

