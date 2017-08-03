Laughing Squid

A Hungry Simon’s Cat Repeatedly Foils His Human’s Attempts at Internet Dating

In “Cat Dad Looking For Love “, a wonderful 13-minute compilation of Simon’s Cat episodes, a forever beleaguered Simon tries his luck at internet dating but finds that his hungry cat (and kitten) have other plans in mind. Included in this compilation are “Cat and Mouse“, Muddy Paws, Bed Sheets, Dinner Date I and II, Pizza Cat and Fish Tank

IT’S ROMANCE MONTH! To celebrate watch this romantic STORYTIME with Simon’s Cat. Follow Simon on his internet dating journey through a selection of classic black & white episodes!


