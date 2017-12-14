An Anxious Simon’s Cat Desperately Attempts to Hide From the Noisy Fireworks Show Outside

Upon hearing a very festive but noisy fireworks show taking place outside, an unusually anxious Simon’s Cat desperately attempted to find a safe place where could hide and completely opt out. The nervous feline tried everywhere, even inside the cat tree, where the kitten was sleeping, but nothing happened except making the kitten nervous. It wasn’t until the two cats literally put their heads together that they both could finally relax.
