An Anxious Simon’s Cat Desperately Attempts to Hide From the Noisy Fireworks Show Outside

Upon hearing a very festive but noisy fireworks show taking place outside, an unusually anxious Simon’s Cat desperately attempted to find a safe place where could hide and completely opt out. The nervous feline tried everywhere, even inside the cat tree, where the kitten was sleeping, but nothing happened except making the kitten nervous. It wasn’t until the two cats literally put their heads together that they both could finally relax.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!