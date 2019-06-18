Simone Giertz Turns Her Tesla Into a Pickup Truck

Simone Giertz, the prolific engineer who used to refer to herself the “Queen of Shitty Robots”, decided to turn her beloved Tesla Model 3 into a pickup truck after the car company revealed that they didn’t have any plans to make a pickup truck. Not only was the build successful, but the name “Truckla” is quite apt.

I got tired of waiting for Tesla to release their pickup truck, so I made my own. And I named it Truckla… This video is not sponsored by Tesla. But, if anyone knows Elon, tell him I say hi.

Giertz was so pleased with her Truckla that she created an amusing parody commercial extolling the hybrid vehicle’s virtues.