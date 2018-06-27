Laughing Squid

A Wonderfully Silent Culinary Series That Shows Rather Than Tells What’s Cooking in the Kitchen

Silently Cooking is a self-descriptive blog and culinary video series that quietly shows rather than tells what’s cooking in the kitchen. The pace of each recipe is calming and the only sounds that are emitted are from the recipe itself. The idea of a silent cooking series was conceived by Connor Nelson, a non-professional cook who became overwhelmed/annoyed by the ongoing commentary in many cooking videos.

While there are some fantastic internet cooking videos out there in the world, I found the majority of them to be frustratingly long and crammed with banter. Silently Cooking is an option for those of us who want to skip through all that. As an added bonus, I try to make these as relaxing as possible! I like to think they’re fun to watch, and even more fun to listen to.

via Digg


